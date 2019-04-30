COLLEGE SOFTBALL: UMKC at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Professional Championship, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.; European Tour China Open, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
MLB: Colorado at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6:30 p.m.; Houston at Minnesota, ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Portland at Denver, TNT, 8 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS: NY Islanders at Carolina, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; St. Louis at Dallas, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SOCCER: FC Barcelona vs. Liverpool, TNT, 2 p.m.
