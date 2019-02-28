AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Series: practice, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series, practice, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 4 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 5:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 6:30 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas, Nev., FS1, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Columbia at Brown, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Kent State at Bowling Green, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Rhode Island at Dayton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Pennsylvania at Harvard, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Buffalo at Miami-Ohio, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Siena at Canisius, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Villanova at Xavier, FS2, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS: Kentucky at Missouri, SEC, 5 p.m.; Auburn at Alabama, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Georgia at LSU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Penn State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.; North Dakota at Colorado College, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Honda Classic, second round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: HSBC Women’s World Championship, third round, Singapore, GOLF, 10;30 p.m.
NBA: Portland at Toronto, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY: Rugby Sevens World Series, ESPNEWS, 5 p.m.; Premiership: Bristol vs. Gloucester (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
SOCCER: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Augsburg, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Liga MX: Atlas vs. Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
