MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Central Connecticut State at St. Francis, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Houston at Central Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Ohio State, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Radford at Hampton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Rice, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; South Florida at SMU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; BYU at Portland, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Pacific at St. Mary’s, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Nebraska at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING: Four Continents Championships: ladies’ short program, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; Four Continents Championships: men’s short program, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, Monterey, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; European Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Vic Open, men’s and women’s second round, Australia, GOLF, 10 p.m.
NBA: NBA All-Star Game Draft, TNT, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 7:15 p.m.; San Antonio at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
SKIING: FIS World Freestyle Championships: skiing team aerials, Utah, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.