MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Central Connecticut State at St. Francis, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Houston at Central Florida, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Penn State at Ohio State, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at Memphis, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Radford at Hampton, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Rice, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Iowa at Indiana, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Washington at Arizona, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; South Florida at SMU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; BYU at Portland, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Pacific at St. Mary’s, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Nebraska at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; Texas A&M at Missouri, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan State at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING: Four Continents Championships: ladies’ short program, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 4 p.m.; Four Continents Championships: men’s short program, Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, Monterey, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; European Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Vic Open, men’s and women’s second round, Australia, GOLF, 10 p.m.

NBA: NBA All-Star Game Draft, TNT, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Boston, TNT, 7:15 p.m.; San Antonio at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.

SKIING: FIS World Freestyle Championships: skiing team aerials, Utah, NBCSN, 8 p.m.

