COLLEGE BASEBALL: Northwestern at Michigan, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Baylor at Texas Tech, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Florida at LSU, SEC, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Illinois, BTN, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Team semifinals and individual events, ESPN2, noon; Team semifinals and individual events, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Alabama at Florida, ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.; Ole Miss at Mississippi State, SEC, 5 p.m.; Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour RBC Heritage, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour LOTTE Championship, GOLF, 6 p.m.
MLB: Arizona at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Baltimore, FSN, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; NY Mets at St. Louis, MLB, 7 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Toronto at Orlando, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Boston at Indiana, ABC, 7:30 p.m.; Portland at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS: Toronto at Boston, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Colorado at Calgary, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
