AUTO RACING: Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, practice session 2, Monaco, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 2 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 3 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 5 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 6 p.m.; ARCA Series: The General Tire 150, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Second Round, BTN, 9 a.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, SEC, 9:30 a.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Second Round, BTN, 1 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, SEC, 1 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, SEC, 4:30 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Second Round, BTN, 5 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Third Round, SEC, 8 p.m.; Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Second Round, BTN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma State at Florida State, Super Regionals, Game 1, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Texas at Alabama, Super Regionals, Game 1, ESPN, 9 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Made in Denmark, first round, Denmark, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, Rochester, N.Y., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, Fort Worth, Texas, GOLF, 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Professional Fighters League: lightweight and featherweight MMA bouts, Uniondale, N.Y., ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MLB: Boston at Toronto OR NY Yankees at Baltimore, MLB, 11:30 a.m.; Atlanta at San Francisco OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (joined in progress), MLB, 2:30 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Houston OR Tampa Bay at Cleveland (5 p.m.), MLB, 7 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Milwaukee, Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: FIFA U-20 World Cup: Mexico vs. Italy, Group B, FS2, 10:50 a.m.; FIFA U-20 World Cup: Poland vs. Colombia, Group A, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.