BOXING: Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto and Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, FOX, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF: Ricoh Women’s British Open, NBC, 10 a.m.; PGA Tour & WGC Bridgestone Invitational, GOLF, 11 a.m.; Bridgestone Invitational, CBS, 1 p.m.; European PGA Tour Fiji International, GOLF, 1 p.m.; Champions Tour 3M Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.; PGA Tour Barracuda Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston, FS1, 3 p.m.; Colorado at Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO, 6 p.m.; L.A. Angels at Cleveland, FS1, 6 p.m.
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Zippo 200 qualifying, NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.; Xfinity Series Zippo 200, NBC, 1:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series GoBowling at The Glen qualifying, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN and NFL, 6 p.m.
SOCCER: Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais, ESPN, 1 p.m.; MLS Toronto at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.; Real Madrid vs. Juventus, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; AC Milan vs. Barcelona, ESPNEWS, 7 p.m.
WNBA: Indiana at New York, NBA, 2 p.m.
