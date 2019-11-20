MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Nicholls State vs North Carolina A&T, CBSSN, 10:30 a.m.; Maryland (Baltimore County) vs Eastern Michigan, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; North Texas vs Rhode Island, CBSSN, 3:30 p.m.; George Mason at Maryland, BTN, 6 p.m.; Louisiana State vs Utah State, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Morehead State at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.; Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Cal Poly at Creighton, FS1, 8 p.m.; South Dakota at Arkansas, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado State at Wyoming, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The RSM Classic, GOLF, 11 a.m.; LPGA The CME Group Tour Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.
NBA: San Antonio at Philadelphia, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Houston at LA Clippers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga SC Paderborn at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Liga MX Leon vs Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
