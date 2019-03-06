BIATHLON: IBU World Championship: 2x6km and 2x7.5km mixed relay, Sweden (taped), NBCSN, 3 p.m.
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON: IBSF World Championships: men’s and women’s skeleton, British Columbia (taped), NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Temple at UConn, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Cincinnati at UCF, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Illinois, FS1, 7 p.m.; SMU at Houston, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; UCLA at Colorado, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; USC at Utah, FS1, 9 p.m.; California at Stanford, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Big 10 Tournament: Michigan State vs. Northwestern, second round, BTN, 11 a.m.; SEC Tournament: LSU vs. Tennessee, second round, SEC, 11 a.m.; SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, second round, SEC, 1 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Ohio State, second round, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Georgia, second round, SEC, 5 p.m.; Big-10 Tournament: Indiana vs. Minnesota, second round, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: TBD vs. Auburn, second round, SEC, 7 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: TBD vs. Nebraska, second round, BTN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Loyola-Maryland at Duke, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, Orlando, Fla., GOLF, 1 p.m.
MLB: Spring Training: Minnesota at Boston, Fort Myers, Fla., ESPN, noon.
NBA: Indiana at Milwaukee, TNT, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Portland, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Columbus at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
