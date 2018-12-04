COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lafayette at UConn, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Ohio at Xavier, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Temple at Villanova, FS2, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Illinois, BTN, 6 p.m.; Hartford at Drake, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Middle Tennessee State at Vanderbilt, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Tulsa, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; VCU at Texas, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Temple at Villanova, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.; North Carolina-Wilmington at North Carolina, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at Colorado State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; TCU at SMU, ESPNU, 9 p.m.; Washington at Gonzaga, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf, South African Open, first round, GOLF, 4 a.m.
NBA: Philadelphia at Toronto, ESPN, 7 p.m.; San Antonio at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Edmonton at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.; Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
