AUTO RACING: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, practice, at Indianapolis, NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.; NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, qualifying, at Indianapolis, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, final practice, at Indianapolis, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Lilly Diabetes 250, at Indianapolis, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard, qualifying, at Indianapolis, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia Tech at USF, ABC, 11 a.m.; Arizona at Houston, ESPN2, 11 a.m.New Mexico at Wisconsin, BTN, 11 a.m.; Liberty at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Mississippi St. at Kansas St. ESPN, 11 a.m.; Duke at Northwestern, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Western Michigan at Michigan, FS1, 11 a.m.; Nevada at Vanderbilt, SEC, 11 a.m.; UCLA at Oklahoma, FOX, noon; Colorado at Nebraska, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia at South Carolina, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Memphis at Navy, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Ball St. at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; Arkansas St. at Alabama, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; North Carolina at East Carolina, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Lamar at Texas Tech, FSN, 3 p.m.; East Tennessee St. at Tennessee, SEC, 3 p.m.; Iowa St. at Iowa, FOX, 4 p.m.; Clemson at Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.; SE Louisiana at LSU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Wyoming at Missouri, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Virginia at Indiana, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Western Illinois at Illinois, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Utah at Northern Illinois, ESPNEWS, 6:30 p.m.; Fresno St. at Minnesota, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Florida, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Penn St. at Pittsburgh, ABC, 7 p.m.; South Alabama at Oklahoma St., FSN, 7 p.m.; USC at Stanford, FOX, 7:30 p.m.; Cal at BYU, ESPN2, 9:15 p.m.; UConn at Boise St., ESPNU, 9:15 p.m.; Michigan St. at Arizona St., ESPN, 9:45 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour BMW Championship, NBC, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour BMW Championship, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.

MLB: Miami at Pittsburgh, MLB, noon; Houston at Boston, FS1, 3 p.m.; San Francisco Milwaukee, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Kansas City at Minnesota, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Washington, MLB, 6 p.m

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 qualifying, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.; Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250, NBCSN, 2 p.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at The Brickyard qualifying, NBCSN, 5 p.m.

TENNIS: U.S. Open, Women’s championship, ESPN, 3 p.m.

