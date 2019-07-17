BOWLING: PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, Portland, Maine, FS1, 8 p.m.
CFL: Toronto at Calgary, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
CYCLING: Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagnères-de-Bigorre, France, NBCSN, 6:30 a.m.
DIVING: FINA World Championships: men’s 3m springboard final, South Korea (taped), NBCSN, 6 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 5 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, GOLF, 10 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, MLB, noon; Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati, MLB, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, ESPN, 7 p.m.; MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, ESPN, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
WNBA: Dallas at Los Angeles, NBA, 2:30 p.m.
