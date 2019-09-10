COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Oregon at Pittsburgh, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
CYCLING: Vuelta A España: Stage 17, 124 miles, Aranda de Duero to Guadalajara, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.
MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego, ESPN, 9 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): NWSL: Orlando at Chicago, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Zhengzhou Open, Early Rounds, Zhengzhou, China, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Early Rounds, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, 10 a.m.; WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 9:30 p.m.
WNBA: Playoffs: Phoenix at Chicago, Elimination Game, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Playoffs: Minnesota at Seattle, Elimination Game, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN’S): FIBA World Basketball: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal 3, Dongguan, China, ESPNEWS, 6 a.m.
