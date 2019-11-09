AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bluegreens Vacations 500, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL: Playoff: Edmonton at Montreal, ESPN2, noon; Playoff: Winnipeg at Calgary, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Boston College at South Florida, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Wyoming at South Carolina, SEC, 11 a.m.; Florida State at Florida, ESPN, noon; Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; James Madison at Virginia, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Binghamton at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Carolina at Maryland, ESPN; 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY: Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. winner of Iowa/Northwestern, BTN, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Michigan, BTN, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.; ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. Texas Christian, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. Memphis, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Arkansas, SEC, 1 p.m.; Big East Tournament: Xavier vs. Georgetown, FS1, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Texas A&M at Louisiana State, SEC, 3 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NFL: Detroit at Chicago, CBS, noon; Atlanta at New Orleans, FOX, noon; Carolina at Green Bay, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; Minnesota at Dallas, NBC, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1, 6:20 a.m.; Premier League: Brighton at Manchester United, NBCSN, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at VFL Wolfsburg, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Frankfurt at SC Freiburg, FS2, 10:50 a.m.; Serie A: AS Roma at Parma, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Paraguay, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; MLS Cup: Toronto FC at Seattle, ABC, 2 p.m.; FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. Mexico, FS1; 4:50 p.m.; Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna, FS2, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles & Doubles Round Robin, TENNIS, 6 a.m.; USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, TENNIS, 10 a.m.; ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, TENNIS, noon; USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit, Singles Final, TENNIS, 4 p.m.
