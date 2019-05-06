COLLEGE BASEBALL: Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Louisville, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.
GOLF: World Long Drive Tour Golf: Exchange Celebrating Service, long-drive competition, Fort Jackson, S.C., GOLF, 4 p.m.
MLB: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Washington at Milwaukee, MLB, 6:30 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Philadelphia at Toronto, East Semifinals, Game 5, TNT, 7 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Portland at Denver, West Semifinals, Game 5, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at St. Louis, West 2nd Round, Game 7, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona at Liverpool, TNT, 2 p.m.
