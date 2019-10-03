AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Dover, Del., NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
CFL: Edmonton at Hamilton, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Dartmouth at Pennsylvania, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Central Florida at Cincinnati, ESPN, 7 p.m.; New Mexico at San Jose State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 5 p.m.; Mississippi at Mississippi State, SEC, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, GOLF, 5 a.m.; European Tour Golf: Open de España, second round, Madrid, GOLF, 9 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, second round, Irving, Texas, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, second round, Las Vegas, GOLF, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE (MEN’S): MLL Playoffs: Atlanta vs. Chesapeake, Semifinals, Denver, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; MLL Playoffs: Boston vs. Denver, Semifinals, Denver, ESPNEWS, 9 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 229: Koreshkov vs. Larkin, Temecula, Calif., PARAMOUNT, 8 p.m.
MLB: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 1, FS1, 1 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 2, TBS, 3:30 p.m.; A.L. Division Series: Minnesota at NY Yankees, Game 1, MLB, 6 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 2, TBS, 8:30 p.m.
NBA: Preseason: Indiana vs. Sacramento, Mumbai, India, NBA, 8:30 a.m.; Preseason: Franca at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: South Africa vs. Italy, Pool B, Fukuroi, Japan, NBCSN, 4:30 a.m.; World Cup 2019: Australia vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN, midnight.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Hertha Berlin, FS2, 1:20 p.m.
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Semifinals, TENNIS, 11 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 8, Doha Qatar (taped), NBCSN, 7 p.m.
