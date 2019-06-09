COLLEGE BASEBALL: NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN2, noon; NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Mississippi, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN2, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Mississippi State, Starkville Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN2, 6 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Florida State vs. LSU, Baton Rouge Super Regional, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
MLB: NY Mets at NY Yankees OR Texas at Boston, MLB, 6 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Golden State at Toronto, NBA Finals, Game 5, ABC, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Euro 2020: Sweden vs. Spain, qualifying, Poland, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Japan, Group D, France, FS1, 11 a.m.; FIFA World Cup: Canada vs. Cameroon, Group E, France, FS1, 2 p.m.
