MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Villanova at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Mississippi State at Georgia, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Xavier at Seton Hall, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Florida at LSU, 6 p.m.; Tulane at Memphis, 6 p.m.; Northwestern at Ohio State, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; St. John’s at Providence, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Arkansas at Auburn, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Butler at Marquette, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; North Carolina at Duke, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Wichita State at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Nevada at San Diego State, CBSSN, 10 p.m.; New Mexico at Utah State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Utah at Washington, FS1, 10 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Honda LPGA Thailand, GOLF, 10 p.m.
NHL: Chicago at Detroit, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Boston at Vegas, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SOCCER: Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus, TNT, 2 p.m.
