BOWLING: PBA Playoffs: Round-of-24 matches, Portland, Maine, FS1, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, National Championship, Minneapolis, Minn., CBS, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Florida State at Louisville, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Auburn at Tennessee, SEC, 6 p.m.
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 1 p.m.; NY Yankees at Houston, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Chelsea vs. West Ham United, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
