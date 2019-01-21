MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Auburn at South Carolina, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 6 p.m.; Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Clemson at Florida State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, FS1, 6 p.m.; Wichita State at South Florida, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Texas A&M at Florida, SEC, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.; Duke at Pittsburgh, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Mississippi at Alabama, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; New Mexico at UNLV, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; San Diego State at Fresno State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Oklahoma at TCU, FS1, 8 p.m.
GOLF: Web.com Tour The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, GOLF, 1 p.m.
NBA: Portland at Oklahoma City, NBA, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at Phoenix, FSNO, 8 p.m.
NHL: Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS: Quarterfinals, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
