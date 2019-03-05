MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Missouri at Georgia, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Penn State at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; LSU at Florida, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Providence at Creighton, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Georgetown at DePaul, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Baylor, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Fresno State at San Diego State, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Oregon at Washington State, FS1, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wisconsin vs Penn State, BTN, 12:30 p.m.; Illinois vs Purdue, BTN, 3 p.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING: Pittsburgh at Boston, ESPN, noon; Arizona at Milwaukee, FSWI, 2 p.m.
NBA: Minnesota at Detroit, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Philadelphia at Chicago, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Denver at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; St. Louis at Anaheim, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United, TNT, 2 p.m.
