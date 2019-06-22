AUTO RACING: Formula One The French Grand prix, ESPN, 8 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series The Toyota/Save Mart 350, FS1, 2 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Week 1, CBS, noon
BOXING: PBC Fight Night Prelims, FOX, 6 p.m.; PBC Fight Night Charlo-Cota, FOX, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Travelers Championship, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Travelers Championship, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship, GOLF, 2 p.m.
MLB: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSW, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSN, 1 p.m.; Houston at NY Yankees, MLB, 1 p.m.; LA Angeles or St. Louis, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MEN’S CONCACAF GOLD CUP SOCCER: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 5 p.m.; Martinique vs. Mexico, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SOCCER: England vs Cameroon, FS1, 10:30 a.m.; France vs Brazil, FS1, 2 p.m.
WNBA: Washington at Atlanta, ESPN, noon; Connecticut at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.
