COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) Purdue at Kentucky, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Stanford at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.

GOLF

Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, Incheon, South Korea, GOLF, 9 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.

MLB

Washington at St. Louis, MLB, noon; NY Mets at Colorado OR Kansas City at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Olympicos, Group B, TNT, 11:55 a.m.; UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, Group A. TNT, 2 p.m.; Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds, Metz, France, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Early Rounds. TENNIS, 9 p,m.; WTA: The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals, Guangzhou, China. TENNIS, 9 p.m.

WRESTLING

UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped). NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.