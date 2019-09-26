NASCAR AUTO RACING: Xfinity Series qualifying, NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; Xfinity Series The Drive for the Cure, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.;
PBC BOXING: Prelims, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, FOX, 11 a.m.; Northwestern at Wisconsin, ABC, 11 a.m.; Middle Tennessee at Iowa, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Rutgers at Michigan, BTN, 11 a.m.; Texas A&M at Syracuse, ACC, 11 a.m.; Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, SEC, 11 a.m.; Kansas at TCU, FS1, 11 a.m.; Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Central Michigan at Western Michigan, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Clemson at North Carolina, ABC, 2:30 p.m..; Ole Miss at Alabama, CBS, 2:30 p.m.; Virginia at Notre Dame, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; USC at Washington, FOX, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, BTN, 2:30 p.m.; Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, NFL, 2:30 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Temple, CBSSN, 2:30 p.m.; Wake Forest at Boston College, ACC, 2:30 p.m.; Iowa at Baylor, ESPN, 2:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Towson at Florida, SEC, 3 p.m.; Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN, 6 p.m.; UConn at UCF, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Stanford at Oregon State, PAC12, 6 p.m.; Ohio State at Nebraska, ABC, 6:30 p.m.; NC State at Florida State, ACC, 6:30 p.m.; Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC, 6:30 p.m.; Colorado State at Utah State, CBSSN, 6:30 p.m.; UNLV at Wyoming, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Washington State at Utah, FS1, 9 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.; Hawaii at Nevada, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour The Indy Women in Tech Championship, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.; PGA Tour The Safeway Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.
MLB: Cleveland at Washington, FS1, 3 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, FOX, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at Colorado, FSWI, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League Liverpool at Sheffield United, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Serie A Bologna at Udinese, ESPNEWS, 7:55 a.m.; Bundesliga Bayern Munich at SC Paderborn 07, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Schalke at RB Leipzig, FS2, 8:30 a.m.; Bundesliga Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 11:20 a.m.; Premier League Manchester City at Everton, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Track & Field Championships, NBC, 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m
