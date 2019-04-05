ON TV
AUTO RACING: MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP: practice, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 7:30 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity: qualifying, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 8:30 a.m.; MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP: final practice, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, 10 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity: The NXS 300, Bristol, Tenn., FS1, noon; IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Birmingham, Ala., NBCSN, 3 p.m.; MONSTER ENERGY Supercross: Round 14 of the AMA Supercross, Nashville, Tenn., NBCSN, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Florida at Ole Miss, SEC, 7 p.m.; Cal State Fullerton at Cal Poly, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Auburn, Final Four, Minneapolis, Minn., CBS, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, Final Four, Minneapolis, Minn., CBS, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NIT Tournament: Northwestern vs. Arizona, Championship, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Purdue Spring Game, BTN, 11 a.m.; South Carolina Spring Game, SEC, 11 a.m.; LSU Spring Game, SEC, 1 p.m.; Clemson Spring Game, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.; Arkansas Spring Game, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Ole Miss Spring Game, SEC, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Lehigh at Loyola University Maryland, CBSSN, 10 a.m.; Notre Dame at Duke, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Denver, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Northwestern at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 9 a.m.; Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Michigan at Maryland, BTN, 4 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona State, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Alabama at South Carolina, ESPN, 5 p.m.; LSU at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at Florida, SEC, 5 p.m.; Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S CURLING: World Championship: Teams TBD, second semifinal, Alberta (taped), NBCSN, 11 p.m.
GOLF: Women’s Golf: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Augusta, Ga., NBC, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Valero Texas Open, third round, San Antonio, Texas, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: Valero Texas Open, third round, San Antonio, Texas, NBC, 2:30 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: ANA Inspiration, third round, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship, Woodbury, Minn. (taped), CBS, 2:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes: From Lexington, Ky., NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
MLB: Washington at NY Mets OR Kansas City at Detroit, MLB, noon; Texas at LA Angels, FS1, 3 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, FS1, 6 p.m.; LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Boston at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: Basketball Hall of Fame Announcement, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Brooklyn at Milwaukee, NBA, 4 p.m.; Philadelphia at Chicago, NBA, 7 p.m.
NHL: Vancouver at St. Louis, NHL, 3 p.m.; Toronto vs. Montréal, NHL, 6 p.m.; Winnipeg vs. Arizona, NHL, 9 p.m.
RODEO: PBR: Premier Bankcard Invitational, Sioux Falls, S.D., CBSSN, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2, 8:20 a.m.; Premier League: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, FOX, 11:30 a.m.; MLS: Los Angeles FC vs. D.C. United, FOX, 2 p.m.; Liga MX: Tijuana vs. Club América, FS1, 10 p.m.
