ON TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wright State at Ohio State, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State, play-in game, SEC, 10 a.m.; SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. Florida, First Round, SEC, 12:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Missouri, First Round, SEC, 3 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Georgia, First Round, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. winner of Texas A&M/Mississippi State, First Round, SEC, 8 p.m.
MEN’S CURLING: World Cup Grand Final: Day 1 action of the inaugural World Cup, China (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.; World Cup Grand Final: Day 2 action of the inaugural World Cup, China, NBCSN, 11 p.m.
MLB: Washington at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at St. Louis, MLB, noon; NY Mets at San Diego (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.; Seattle at NY Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at Oakland, MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Boston at Milwaukee, East Semifinals, Game 5, TNT, 7 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Houston at Golden State, West Semifinals, Game 5, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at San Jose, West Second Round, Game 7, NBCSN, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Champions League: Tottenham at Ajax, TNT, 2 p.m.; USL: Tampa Bay Rowdies at Nashville SC, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
