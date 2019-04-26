AUTO RACING: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, practice session 3, Azerbaijan, ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.; Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, qualifying, Azerbaijan, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Talladega qualifying, Talladega, Ala., FS1, 9 a.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Talladega 300, Talladega, Ala., FS1, noon; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Talladega, Ala., FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Monster Energy Supercross: From East Rutherford, N.J., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
BOXING: Showtime Championship Boxing: Easter Jr.-Barthelemy, Las Vegas, Nev., SHO, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Georgia vs. Mississippi State, SEC, noon; Kentucky at Florida, SEC, 5 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE/HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Penn Relays: the 125th Penn Relays from Philadelphia, Pa., NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.; Drake Relays: The 110th Drake Relays from Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: St. John’s at Georgetown, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; ACC Tournament: winner of Syracuse/North Carolina vs. Virginia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; ACC Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Duke, ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.; Johns Hopkins at Maryland, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 10 a.m.; Johns Hopkins at Maryland, BTN, 3:30 p.m.;
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY: D1A Rugby: California vs. St. Mary’s College, West Bracket Final, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; D1A Rugby: Lindenwood University vs. Life University, East Bracket Final, CBSSN, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Florida at Auburn, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 3 p.m.; Kentucky at Alabama, ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky at Alabama, ESPN, 8 p.m.; Arkansas at Texas A&M, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: National Relay Championships: From Fayettevile, Ark., SEC, 10 a.m.
CURLING: World Mixed Doubles Championship: Teams TBD, gold medal game, Norway (taped), NBCSN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Trophee Hassan II, third round, Morocco, GOLF, 7 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, New Orleans, La., GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, New Orleans, La., CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Golf: Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, second round, Ridgedale, Mo., GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, third round, Los Angeles, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.; Women’s Golf: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, final round, Japan, GOLF, 11 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS LACROSSE: Haverford (Pa.) at Ward Melville (N.Y.), ESPNU, 9 a.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC Fight Night: Prelims, Spanish language coverage of early MMA undercard bouts, Sunrise, Fla., ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.; UFC Fight Night: Prelims, Sunrise, Fla., ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLB: Cincinnati at St. Louis OR Baltimore at Minnesota, MLB, 1 p.m.; Cleveland at Houston, FS1, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee at NY Mets, FS1, 6 p.m.; Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Philadelphia at Toronto, TNT, 6 p.m.; NBA Playoff: San Antonio at Denver, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NFL: NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Nashville, Tenn., ABC, ESPN, NFL, 11 a.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at St. Louis, West 2nd Round, Game 2, NBC, 2 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Columbus at Boston, East 2nd Round, Game 2, NBC, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: Pro14: Dragons vs. Scarlets, ESPN2, 9 a.m.; MLR: Austin Elite vs. Utah Warriors, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Premiership: Exeter Chiefs vs. Harlequins (taped), NBCSN, 11:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Tottenham vs. West Ham, NBCSN, 6:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2, 8:20 a.m.; Premier League: Fulham vs. Cardiff City, NBCSN, 8:55 a.m.; Premier League: Southampton vs. Bournemouth, CNBC, 9 a.m.; Serie A: Cagliari vs. AS Roma, ESPNEWS, 10:55 a.m.; Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfB Stuttgart, FS2, 11:20 a.m.; Premier League: Brighton vs. Newcastle United, NBC, 11:30 a.m.; Liga MX: Necaxa vs. Monterrey, FS2, 6:55 p.m.
SWIMMING: FINA Champions Series: From China (taped), NBCSN, 10 p.m.
