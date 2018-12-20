COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UC-Irvine at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Oakland at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Oregon at Baylor, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Detroit Mercy at Xavier, FS2, 6 p.m.; Buffalo at Marquette, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Oklahoma at Northwestern, BTN, 8 p.m.; Providence at Texas, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Penn State at Alabama, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bahamas Bowl Florida International vs. Toledo, ESPN, 11:30 a.m.; Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Western Michigan vs. BYU, ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Minnesota at San Antonio, FSNO, 7:30 p.m.; New Orleans at LA Lakers, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Temple at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
