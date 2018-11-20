COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Winthrop at Kentucky, SEC, noon; Wisconsin vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Maui Invitational championship, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Louisville vs Tennessee, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Washington, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Marquette vs Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Loyola-Chicago vs. Boston College, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Montana State at Arkansas, SEC, 7 p.m.; Alabama St. at Iowa, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; San Diego St. vs. Illinois/Iowa St. loser, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Arizona St. vs. Utah St., ESPNU, 10 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, GOLF, 10 p.m.; European Tour Golf Hong Kong Open, GOLF, midnight

NBA: Portland at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Denver at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; LA Lakers at Cleveland, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NHL: Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.