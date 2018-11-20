COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Winthrop at Kentucky, SEC, noon; Wisconsin vs. Stanford, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Maui Invitational championship, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Louisville vs Tennessee, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; Minnesota vs. Washington, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Marquette vs Kansas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Loyola-Chicago vs. Boston College, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Montana State at Arkansas, SEC, 7 p.m.; Alabama St. at Iowa, BTN, 7:30 p.m.; San Diego St. vs. Illinois/Iowa St. loser, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Arizona St. vs. Utah St., ESPNU, 10 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, GOLF, 10 p.m.; European Tour Golf Hong Kong Open, GOLF, midnight
NBA: Portland at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Denver at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; LA Lakers at Cleveland, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Oklahoma City at Golden State, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Ottawa at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
