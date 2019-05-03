AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series FS1, 8 a.m.; Xfinity Series qualifying, FS1, 9 a.m.; Monster Energy Cup Series final practice, FS1, 11 a.m.; Xfinity Series Race at Dover, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
BOXING: Top Rank Main Event Beterbiev-Kalajdzic, ESPN, 9 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Missouri at Tennessee, SEC, 11 a.m.; Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN, 2 p.m.; Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC, 2 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, SEC, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Auburn at Arkansas, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Alabama at LSU, SEC, 5 p.m.; Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, ESPN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship, CBS, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour Champions Insperity Invitational, GOLF, 2 p.m.; LPGA Tour Mediheal Championship, GOLF, 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING: The Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FS1, 3 p.m.; Oakland at Pittsburgh, FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Golden State at Houston, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS: Columbus at Boston, NBC, 6:15 p.m.; Colorado at San Jose, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Wolves vs Fulham, NBCSN, 9 a.m.; Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLS: New York Red Bulls vs. Los Angeles Galaxy, ESPN, 1 p.m.
