COLLEGE BASEBALL: Dallas Baptist at Missouri State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: Big 10 Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn State, semifinal, BTN, 4 p.m.; Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, semifinal, CBSSN, 5:30 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, semifinal, BTN, 6:30 p.m.; Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, semifinal, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Mediheal Championship, first round, Daly City, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.

MLB: Colorado at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at NY Mets (11 a.m.), MLB, noon; St. Louis at Washington OR Tampa Bay at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLB, 3 p.m.; Boston at Chicago White Sox, MLB, 7 p.m.; Toronto at LA Angels (joined in progress), MLB, 10 p.m.

NBA: NBA Playoff: Toronto at Philadelphia, East Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: Boston at Columbus, East 2nd Round, Game 4, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Colorado, West 2nd Round, Game 4, NBCSN, 9 p.m.

