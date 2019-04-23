COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Southern Mississippi at Ole Miss, SEC, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Iowa, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
CURLING: World Mixed Doubles Championship U.S. vs. Spain, NBCSN, 9:30 p.m. (taped)
GOLF: Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, GOLF, 10 p.m.
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWI, noon; Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Houston, FSN, 7 p.m.; NY Yankees at LA Angels, MLB, 9 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS: Utah at Houston, TNT, 7 p.m.; LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS: Carolina at Washington, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: German Cup semifinal Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen, ESPNEWS, 1:30 p.m.; Premier League Manchester United vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
