ON TV
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.; Kent State at Ball State, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; St. John’s at Duke, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Memphis at South Florida, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 11 a.m.; Southern Illinois University at Bradley, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; North Carolina at Louisville, ESPN, 1 p.m.; Texas at Iowa State, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Tulsa at Wichita State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Nebraska at Illinois, BTN, 1:15 p.m.; Providence at DePaul, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; Mississippi State at Ole Miss, SEC, 2:30 p.m.; St. Louis at Rhode Island, CBSSN, 2 p.m.; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN, 3 p.m.; UCLA at Washington, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; UMass at Saint Joseph’s, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.; Boise State at Nevada, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Indiana at Michigan State, ESPN, 5 p.m.; Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Kansas State at Oklahoma State, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Arkansas at LSU, SEC, 5 p.m.; George Mason at VCU, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.; SMU at Cincinnati, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Tennessee at Texas A&M, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Alabama at Auburn, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; TCU at Baylor, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Missouri, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Loyola-Chicago at Illinois State, ESPN2, 9 p.m.; New Mexico at Fresno State, ESPNU, 9 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Wisconsin at Michigan State, BTN, 4:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Ohio State, BTN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, noon
NBA: Milwaukee at Washington, FSWI, 6 p.m.; LA Lakers at Golden State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.; Denver at Minnesota, FSNO, 8 p.m.
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, ABC, 1 p.m.; NFL Honors, CBS, 8 p.m.
NHL: Chicago at Minnesota, NBC, 7 p.m.
