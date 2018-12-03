COLLEGE BASKETBALL: New Hampshire at Seton Hall, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Oklahoma vs Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Providence at Boston College, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; UTEP at Marquette, FS2, 7:30 p.m.; West Virginia vs Florida, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA: San Antonio at Utah, NBA, 8 p.m.
NHL: Toronto at Buffalo, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Minnesota at Vancouver, FSNO and FSWI, 9 p.m.
PREMIER LEAGUE SOCCER: Watford vs Manchester City, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
