MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cincinnati at Temple, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Georgetown at St. John’s, FOX, 11 a.m.; DePaul at Providence, FS1, 11 a.m.; Michigan State at Purdue, CBS, noon; Indiana State at Illinois State, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Houston at Tulsa, ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.; Seton Hall at Villanova, FOX, 1:30 p.m.; Central Florida at Memphis, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Iowa at Minnesota, FS1, 4 p.m.; Florida State at Miami, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Washington State at Oregon, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Maryland at Indiana, BTN, 11 a.m.; St. Joseph’s at Dayton, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; LSU at Tennessee, SEC, noon; Michigan State at Michigan, BTN, 1 p.m.; Alabama at Georgia, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; DePaul at Xavier, FS2, 1 p.m.; Ole Miss at Mississippi State, SEC, 2 p.m.; UCF at UConn, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Kentucky at Texas A&M, SEC, 4 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, NBC, 2 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, ESPN and FSWI, 5 p.m.; Utah at Minnesota, FSN, 6 p.m.
NFL: Pro Bowl, ESPN and ABC, 2 p.m.
X Games: Freestyle skiing, ESPN2, 1 p.m.;Snowboarding and snow bike best trick, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
