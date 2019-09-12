AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, Las Vegas, FS1, 4:30 p.m.; NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Reading, Reading, Pa., FS1, 5:30 p.m.; NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: final practice, Las Vegas, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas, FS1, 8 p.m.
CFL: Ottawa at BC, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: North Carolina at Wake Forest, ESPN, 5 p.m.; Washington State vs. Houston, Houston, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S): Virginia at Duke, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Akron at Maryland, BTN, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S): Stanford at Penn State, BTN, 8 p.m.
CYCLING: Vuelta A España: Stage 19, 101 miles, Ávila to Toledo, Spain (taped), NBCSN, 11 a.m.
GOLF: LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 1, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF, 7 p.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, second round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF, 1 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: IMG Academy (Fla.) at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB, 3 p.m.; Minnesota at Cleveland OR Milwaukee at St. Louis (7 p.m.), MLB, 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S): Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS2, 1:30 p.m.; Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Club Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
TENNIS: WTA: The Hana-cupid, Zhengzhou & Jiangxi Opens, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Quarterfinals, Cary, N.C., TENNIS, noon; WTA: The Hana-Cupid Open, Semifinals, Hiroshima, Japan, TENNIS, 9:30 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL (MEN’S): FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Australia, Semifinal I, Beijing, ESPN, 3 a.m.; FIBA World Cup China 2019: Argentina vs. France, Semifinal II, Beijing, ESPNEWS, 7 a.m.
