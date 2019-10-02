COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia Southern at South Alabama, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Temple at East Carolina, ESPN, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S): Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Louisiana State at Auburn, SEC, 6 p.m.; Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, GOLF, 5 a.m.; European Tour Golf: Open de España, first round, Madrid, GOLF, 9 a.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: The Volunteers of America Classic, first round, Irving, Texas, GOLF, noon; PGA Tour Golf: The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, first round, Las Vegas, GOLF, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2, noon.
MLB: N.L. Division Series: St. Louis at Atlanta, Game 1, TBS, 4 p.m.; N.L. Division Series: Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 1, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
NFL: LA Rams at Seattle, FOX and NFL, 7:20 p.m.;
NHL: Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
RUGBY: World Cup 2019: Ireland vs. Russia, Pool A, Kobe, Japan, NBCSN, 5 a.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S): International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Charlotte, N.C., FS1, 7 p.m.;
TENNIS: ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 8:15 a.m.; IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 7, Doha, Qatar, NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.
