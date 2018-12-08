TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Columbia vs. Iona, FS1, 10 a.m.; Arizona at Alabama, ESPN, noon; Princeton at St. John’s, FS1, noon; Gonzaga at Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.; Oregon State at St. Louis, ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.; Jerry Colangelo Classic, Nevada vs. Grand Canyon, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.; Purdue at Texas, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Bowl Special, 5 p.m.
NFL: Atlanta at Green Bay, FOX, noon; Baltimore at Kansas City, CBS, noon; Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, CBS, 3 p.m.; Philadelphia at Dallas, FOX, 3:25 p.m.; LA Rams at Chicago, 7:25 p.m., NBC
GOLF: European Tour South, South African Open, 3:30 a.m., GOLF; PGA Tour, QBE Shootout, GOLF, noon; QBE Shootout, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Toronto, NBA, 5 p.m.
SKIING: FIS Alpine World Cup, NBCSN, 4 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING: U.S. Grand Prix, halfpipe competition, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
SOCCER: Newcastle United vs. Wolves, NBCSN, 9:55 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Tennessee at Texas, ESPN2, noon; Oregon at Michigan State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
