COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Princeton at Duke, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; Appalachian State at Georgetown, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Youngstown State at Ohio State, BTN, 6 p.m.; Xavier at Missouri, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Buffalo at Syracuse, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; Mercer at Florida, SEC, 7 p.m.; Presbyterian at Butler, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Western Carolina at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; Creighton at Oklahoma, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Boca Raton Bowl UAB vs Northern Illinois, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA: LA Lakers at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.
NHL: Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; San Jose at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Stanford at Tennessee, SEC, 5 p.m.; Mississippi State at Oregon, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
