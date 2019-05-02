AUTO RACING: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Dover, Del., FS1, 2:30 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series: The JEGS 200, Dover, Del., FS1, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Ohio State at Minnesota, FS1, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL: NCAA Tournament: USC vs. Stetson, Dual 1, ESPNU, 9 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: Pepperdine vs. LSU, Dual 2, ESPNU, 10 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Hawaii, Dual 3, ESPNU 11 a.m.; NCAA Tournament: Florida State vs. Cal Poly, Dual 4, ESPNU, noon; NCAA Tournament: loser of Dual 1 vs. loser of Dual 2, Dual 5, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: loser of Dual 3 vs. loser of Dual 4, Dual 6, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: winner of Dual 1 vs. winner of Dual 2, Dual 7, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: winner of Dual 3 vs. winner of Dual 4, Dual 8, ESPNUY, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE: Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola-Maryland, semifinal, CBSSN, 4 p.m.; Ivy League Tournament: Brown vs. Penn, semifinal, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; Patriot League Tournament: Boston University vs. Lehigh, semifinal, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Ivy League Tournament: Cornell vs. Yale, semifinal, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Big 10 Tournament: Penn State vs. Maryland, semifinal, BTN, 4 p.m.; Big 10 Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, semifinal, BTN, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Texas A&M at Tennessee, SEC, 5 p.m.; Alabama at LSU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; South Carolina at Missouri, SEC, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Champions Golf: Insperity Invitational, first round, Houston, Texas, GOLF, 11 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Wells Fargo Championship, second round, Charlotte, N.C., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: Mediheal Championship, second round, Daly City, Calif., GOLF, 5 p.m.; European Tour Golf: China Open, third round, China, GOLF, 11:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING: Kentucky Oaks Day: undercard races from Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN, 11 a.m.; Kentucky Oaks 145: The 145th Kentucky Oaks from Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky., NBCSN, 4 p.m.
MLB: St. Louis at Chicago, MLB, 1 p.m.; Washington at Philadelphia OR Atlanta at Miami, MLB, 6 p.m.; New York (NL) at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7:10 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Milwaukee at Boston, Eastern Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN, 7 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Denver at Portland, Western Semifinals, Game 3, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, East 2nd Round, Game 4, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Dallas at St. Louis, West 2nd Round, Game 5, NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:30 p.m.; Premier League: Everton vs. Burnley, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
