NASCAR AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, NBCSN, 2 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL: Week 5, CBS, 1 p.m.
TOUR DE FRANCE CYCLING: Stage 15, NBCSN, 5:30 a.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour The Open Championship, GOLF, 3 a.m. and NBC, 6 and 10 a.m.; PGA Tour The Barbasol Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.
MLB: Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, TBS, noon; National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies, MLB, 12:30 p.m.; Oakland at Minnesota, FSNO, 1 p.m.; Milwaukee at Arizona, FSWI, 3 p.m.; Washington at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.
MLS SOCCER: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN, 3 p.m.; New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1, 6:30 p.m.; Portland at Seattle, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
NWSL SOCCER: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
FINA SWIMMING: World Championships, NBC, 1 p.m.
WNBA: Atlanta at Washington, NBA, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Chicago, NBA, 5 p.m.
