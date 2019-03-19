BOWLING: WSOB PBA, Scorpion Championship, Allen Park, Mich., FS1, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Prairie View A&M, First Four, TRU, 5:30 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Harvard at Georgetown, First Round, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Norfolk State at Alabama, First Round, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Butler at Nebraska, First Round, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; NIT Tournament: Sam Houston State at TCU, First Round, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: St. John’s (New York) vs. Arizona State, First Four, TRU, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALLL: Minnesota at Florida, SEC, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S CURLING: World Women’s Curling Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Denmark, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING: World Championships: ladies’ short program, Japan, NBCSN, 11 a.m.
GOLF: European Tour Golf: Maybank Championship, first round, Malaysia, GOLF, 10:30 p.m.
NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Toronto at Oklahoma City, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.; Winnipeg at Anaheim, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
