AUTO RACING: Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy, ESPN2, 8:05 a.m.; IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore., NBCSN, 2 p.m.; NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles’ Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C., NBCSN, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Prairie View vs. NC Central, at Atlanta, ESPN2, 11 a.m.; Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas, ABC, 6:30 p.m.

DRAG RACING: NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis, FS1, 3 p.m.; NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape), FS1, 9 p.m.

GOLF: European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round, at Aarhus, Denmark, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, GOLF, noon; Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, at Beachwood, Ohio, GOLF, 2 p.m.; PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston, NBC, 2 p.m.; Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta, GOLF, 4 p.m.; LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore., GOLF, 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2, 2 p.m.

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, TBS, 12:30 p.m.; Regional Coverage, Seattle at Oakland, Colorado at San Diego, MLB, 2:30 p.m.; L.A. Angels at Houston, ESPN, 7 p.m.

SOCCER: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal, NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.; Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League, Burnley vs. Manchester United, NBCSN, 10 a.m.; Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin, FS1, 11 a.m.; Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Napoli, at Genoa, Italy, ESPNEWS, 1:25 p.m.; MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS: U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN, 10 a.m.; U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD: IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped), NBC, noon.

WNBA: Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Atlanta at Washington, ESPN2, 2 p.m.; Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4, Seattle at Phoenix, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

