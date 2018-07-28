AUTO RACING: Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix, ESPN2, 8 a.m.; NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Gander Outdoors 400, NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.; IndyCar Honda Indy 200, CNBC, 2 p.m.
CYCLING: Tour de France Stage 21, NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
GOLF: British Senior Open, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; British Senior Open, NBC, 11 a.m.; RBC Canadian Open, GOLF, noon; RBC Canadian Open, CBS, 2 p.m.; Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.;
MLB: Minnesota at Boston, FSN, noon; Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, MLB, 12:30 p.m.; L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS, 12:30 p.m.; Milwaukee at San Francisco, FSWI, 3 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ESPN, 7 p.m.
SOCCER: MLS New York City FC at Seattle, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Women’s Tournament of Nations United States vs. Australia, FS1, 6 p.m.; Women’s International Champions Cup final Olympique Lyonnais vs. North Carolina Courage, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; MLS Orlando City at L.A. Galaxy, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING: U.S. National Championships, NBC, 2 p.m.
