ON TV
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: LIU-Brooklyn at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Temple at Houston, ESPN2, 6 p.m.;, Purdue at Penn State, FS1, 6 p.m.; Tulane at East Carolina, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Xavier at Georgetown, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; UConn at Central Florida, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Oregon at Utah, FS1, 8 p.m.; Gonzaga at BYU, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Iowa at Michigan, BTN, 5 p.m.; South Carolina at Kentucky, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; UConnn at Louisville, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Purdue, BTN, 7 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, SEC, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Saudi International, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; PGA Waste Management Phoenix Open, GOLF, 2 p.m.
NASCAR: Hall of Fame Ceremony, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NBA: Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT, 7 p.m.; Philadelphia at Golden State, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Philadelphia at Boston, NHL, 6 p.m.
