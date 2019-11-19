MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Middle Tennessee State vs Villanova, ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.; Missouri State vs Miami, ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.; Florida vs St. Joseph’s, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Tulane vs Mississippi State, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Baylor vs Ohio, ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.; North Florida at Iowa, BTN, 6 p.m.; Georgetown vs Texas, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Utah vs Coastal Carolina, ESPNEWS, 6 p.m.; Towson vs Xavier, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin, BTN, 8 p.m.; Buffalo vs Connecticut, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; California vs Duke, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: PGA The RSM Classic, GOLF, 11 a.m.; LPGA The CME Group Tour Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.
NBA: Portland at Milwaukee, TNT and FSWI, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT, 9:30 p.m.
NFL: Indianapolis at Houston, FOX and NFL, 7:20 p.m.
NHL: Colorado at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.