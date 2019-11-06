AUTO RACING: Monster Energy Cup Series practice, NBCSN, 3:30 and 6 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series qualifying, FS1, 4 p.m.; Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN, 5 p.m.; Gander Outdoors Truck Series The Lucas Oil 150, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Auburn vs Davidson, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Illinois (Chicago) at Memphis, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, SEC, 6 p.m.; Farleigh Dickinson at DePaul, FS2, 7 p.m.; East Carolina at Navy, CBSSN, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Iowa, BTN, 8 p.m.; North Carolina (Greensboro) at Kansas, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Baylor vs Washington, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.; Arizona vs Colorado, ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Central Florida at Tulsa, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Washington at Oregon State, FS1, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY: Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 5:30 p.m.; Ohio State at Notre Dame, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
GOLF: LPGA The TOTO Japan Classic, GOLF, 9:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bellator 233, PARAMOUNT, 8 p.m.
NBA: Cleveland at Washington, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Golden State at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee at Utah, FSWI, 8 p.m.; Miami at LA Lakers, NBA, 9:30 p.m.
NHL: Tampa Bay vs Buffalo, NBCSN, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Arizona, FSNO, 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga Hoffenheim at Koln, FS2, 1:20 p.m.; Liga MX Monterrey at Tijuana, FS2, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.