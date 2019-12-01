MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Miami at Illinois, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Clemson at Minnesota, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NBA: Utah at Philadelphia, NBA, 6 p.m.; NY Knicks at Milwaukee, FSWI, 7 p.m.; Chicago at Sacramento, NBA, 9 p.m.
NFL: Minnesota at Seattle, ESPN, 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, FS2, 1:30 p.m.
