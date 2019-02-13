ON TV
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2, 1:30 p.m.; NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250, final practice, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2, 3:30 p.m.; NASCAR Monster Cup Series: The Duel at Daytona, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1, 6 p.m.
BIATHLON: IBU World Cup: women's 7.5km sprint, Salt Lake City, Utah, NBCSN, noon.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; Houston at UConn, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Ohio State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Tulsa at Tulane, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; UAB at Marshall, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; Murray State at Austin Peay, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Arizona at Utah, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ESPN2, 10 p.m.; St. Mary's at Santa Clara, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Minnesota at Purdue, BTN, 5 p.m.; Georgia at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.; Nebraska at Maryland, BTN, 7 p.m.; Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational: LSU vs. Oklahoma State, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 9 a.m.; St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational: Texas vs. California, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, noon; St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma, Clearwater, Fla., ESPNU, 3 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: Genesis Open, first round, Pacific Palisades, Calif., GOLF, 9 a.m.; PGA Tour Golf: Genesis Open, first round, Pacific Palisades, Calif., GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA Tour Golf: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, second round, Australia, GOLF, 10 p.m.
NBA: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, TNT, 7 p.m.
SKIING: FIS World Alpine Championships: women's giant slalom (Run 1), Sweden (taped), NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.; FIS World Alpine Championships: women's giant slalom (Run 2), Sweden, NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.