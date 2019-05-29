COLLEGE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES: Washington vs Arizona, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Minnesota vs UCLA, ESPN, 1:30 p.m.; Florida vs Oklahoma State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Oklahoma vs Alabama, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
GOLF: European Tour Belgian Knockout, GOLF, 9 a.m.; LPGA Tour U.S. Women’s Open, FS1, 1:30 p.m.; PGA Tour Memorial Tournament, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
MLB: St. Louis at Philadelphia, MLB, noon; Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FSWI, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Tampa Bay, FSNO, 6 p.m.; Boston at NY Yankees, MLB, 6 p.m.
NBA FINALS: Golden State at Toronto, ABC, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: IAAF Diamond League, NBCSN, 1 p.m.
