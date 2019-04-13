AUTO RACING: NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA SpringNationals, Baytown, Texas, FOX, 2 p.m.; IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif., NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Clemson at Florida State, ESPN2, noon; LSU at Missouri, SEC, noon; Illinois at Minnesota, BTN, 1:30 p.m.; Oklahoma at Baylor, ESPNU, 3 p.m.; Alabama at Mississippi State, SEC, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Ohio State at Johns Hopkins, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Villanova at Georgetown, CBSSN, noon; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN, 11 a.m.; South Carolina at Auburn, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Oregon at UCLA, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Georgia at Alabama, SEC, 6 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING: ISU Figure Skating: World Championships, ladies’ and men’s free skates, Japan (taped), NBC, 2 p.m.
GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Masters, final round, Augusta, Ga., CBS, 8 p.m.
MLB: Chicago White Sox at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Boston, MLB, noon; St. Louis vs. Cincinnati, Mexico, ESPN, 3 p.m.; NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NBA: NBA Playoff: Indiana at Boston, East 1st Round, Game 1, TNT, noon; NBA Playoff: Oklahoma City at Portland, West 1st Round, Game 1, ABC, 2:30 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Detroit at Milwaukee, East 1st Round, Game 1, TNT, 6 p.m.; NBA Playoff: Utah at Houston, West 1st Round, Game 1, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, East 1st Round, Game 3, NBC, 11 a.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Columbus, East 1st Round, Game 3, NBCSN, 6 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, West 1st Round, Game 3, CNBC, 6:30 p.m.; Stanley Cup Playoff: San Jose at Vegas, West 1st Round, Game 3, NBCSN, 9 p.m.
RODEO: PBR: Billings Invitational, Billings, Mont., CBSSN, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin, FS1, 6:20 a.m.; Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, NBCSN, 8 a.m.; Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf vs. Bayern Munich, FS1, 8:30 a.m.; Premier League: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, NBCSN, 10:25 a.m.; Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Augsburg, FS1, 11 a.m.; MLS: Sporting KC vs. New York Red Bulls, FS1, 6 p.m.; Liga MX: Monterrey vs. Santos Laguna, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
